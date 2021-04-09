International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.12 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

