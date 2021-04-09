International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE:IBM opened at $135.12 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
