International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,913,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 122,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.06. 21,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

