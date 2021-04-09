Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.