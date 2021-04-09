Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings' solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. Further, higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components fuel optimism. Also, expansion in both gross and operating margins is a positive. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $123 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Integer Holdings exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.Year-to-date shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical, Cardio & Vascular and Cardiac & Neuromodulation sub-segments were witnessed in the quarter under review. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 remain concerns.”

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Analysts forecast that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.