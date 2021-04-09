Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Hits $7.49 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.49 million and $39,476.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,563,110 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

