Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.49. The stock had a trading volume of 761,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,394,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. SWS Partners grew its position in Wayfair by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wayfair by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

