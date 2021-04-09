Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.49. The stock had a trading volume of 761,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.