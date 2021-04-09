Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $3,366,299.67 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64.

Shares of U stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 817.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

