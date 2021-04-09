Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Sells 1,880 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Ciardiello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25.

Shares of SSTK opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.