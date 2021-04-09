Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 955,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Schrödinger by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after buying an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after buying an additional 172,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.