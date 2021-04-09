Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells 27,016 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

