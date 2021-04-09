Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 5,783 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. 26,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

