Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,209,211 shares in the company, valued at $603,048,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,138,400.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. 12,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,590. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

