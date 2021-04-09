Insider Selling: essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Alan Pepper sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £315,000 ($411,549.52).
ESYS opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £134.49 million and a PE ratio of -91.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.92. essensys plc has a 52-week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 264 ($3.45).
essensys Company Profile
