Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $104,557.28 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08.

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,825.00.

DBX opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,324,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.