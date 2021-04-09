Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells $642,733.45 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark J. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $152,125.50.

CTXS stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

