Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AXTI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of -411.53 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,742,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

