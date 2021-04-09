Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells 3,757 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $69.08.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
