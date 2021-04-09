Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells 3,757 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.