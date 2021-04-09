Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £983.82 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 881 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £977.91 ($1,277.65).

On Monday, February 8th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 1,062 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

On Thursday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 901 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

LON:RR opened at GBX 111.12 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

