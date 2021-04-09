Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inseego were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 72.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.