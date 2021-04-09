InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of InMode worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 2,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

