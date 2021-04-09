Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ingredion by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

