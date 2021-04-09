Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

INFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $306.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

