Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $4.22 million and $384,100.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00008429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

