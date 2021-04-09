ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.80. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 3,354 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $16,473,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

