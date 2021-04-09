iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.04

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.04 and traded as high as $191.50. iliad shares last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 52 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILIAF shares. HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get iliad alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day moving average is $191.00.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.