Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $61.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

