Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBDRY. HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

