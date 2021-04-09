Hyve Group’s (HYVE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 134.12 ($1.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.02. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 325.87 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £355.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

