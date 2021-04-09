Hyve Group’s (HYVE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.
Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 134.12 ($1.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.02. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 325.87 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £355.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.
About Hyve Group
