Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Upwork by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

