Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $532,000 in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

