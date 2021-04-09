Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $716,000 Stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816,846 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in InterPrivate Acquisition were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterPrivate Acquisition stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

