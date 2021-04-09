Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $393,000 Holdings in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,524 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Collective Growth worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Collective Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,594,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collective Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,799,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Collective Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collective Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Collective Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000.

Get Collective Growth alerts:

Collective Growth stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Collective Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.