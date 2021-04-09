Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

HBM opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

