Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $678,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $134.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,648,050 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

