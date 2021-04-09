Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $81.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

