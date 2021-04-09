Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $695,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.