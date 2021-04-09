Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $647,000 in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

