Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ALRS opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $526.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.