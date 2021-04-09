Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

