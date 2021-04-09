Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

