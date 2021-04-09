Holicity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,329 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Holicity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,125,000.

Shares of HOL opened at $10.87 on Friday. Holicity has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

