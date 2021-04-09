Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Takes $1.83 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. PayPal comprises 1.2% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.94. 285,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.34 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

