Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,134 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $175.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

