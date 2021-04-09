Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,498 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Upland Software worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $9,408,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Upland Software by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 2,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

