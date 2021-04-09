Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Duluth worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duluth by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duluth by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ DLTH remained flat at $$16.46 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,030. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.