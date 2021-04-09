Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 293,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

