Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.52. 33,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,633. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.