Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,445 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

