Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $148,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 689.51 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

