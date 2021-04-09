Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,926 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. The AZEK accounts for 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,378. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

